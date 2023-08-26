Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Swarm After She Puts Swatter Suspect’s Real Name On Blast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Stephanie Bell is a fairly common name and there are several women on Twitter (X) who are identified that way.

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, have been the target of several swatting incidents in recent months. On Wednesday (August 23), the platinum-selling rapper revealed the name of the person who police believe is behind the pranks.

“Stephanie Bell,” Minaj tweeted. “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.”

The problem? Stephanie Bell is a fairly common name and there are several women on Twitter (X) who are identified that way. The Barbz—Minaj’s diehard fanbase—quickly started attacking several women named Stephanie Bell on the social media platform, leading to confusion for many recipients of their wrath.

“I caught some flak on Twitter for being the wrong Stephanie Bell,” one of them wrote, while another said, “I’ve never been so angry at another Stephanie Bell. You’re f###ing it up for all of us.” A third Stephanie Bell wrote, “I have absolutely no idea what is happening on my Twitter. My only connection to Nicki is once I was in a French Connection in Vegas and tried on a coat and the sales associate told me Nicki wore it to court the day before. Of course I bought it right then, I still have it, and now we refer to the piece as ‘The Nicki.'”

oh stephanie bell whoever u arepic.twitter.com/Kf5Oylc8uh — ʚ jess ɞ (@IHYSLVT) August 23, 2023

Of course, this isn’t out of the norm for The Barbz. They routinely go into attack mode whenever they feel their “Queen” is wronged. Comments such as “Stephanie Bell your days are numbered,” “Ur over” and “Stephanie Bell you mentally handicapped jackass. Go to jail FOREVER” are par for the course.

The real Bell is facing two charges of deliberately reporting a false emergency. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.