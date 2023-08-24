Nicki Minaj Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Swatter: “A Warrant Is In The System” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj named the alleged swatter and announced charges have been filed after taking legal action against them.

Nicki Minaj is hitting back against an alleged swatter who called the cops to her home, naming and shaming them on social media after taking legal action.

Last month, cops responded to a 911 caller claiming somebody had been shot at the rap superstar’s Los Angeles home. L.A. County Sheriff deputies swarmed her San Fernando Valley, leaving the “Barbie World” hitmaker reportedly furious.

However, Nicki Minaj has seemingly tracked down the alleged perpetrator and brought charges against them. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (August 23) to ask “the woman who made those swatting calls to my home,” if it was worth it before calling them “Dumbo.”

While she initially kept their identity under wraps, she followed up with another post naming the alleged swatter. Directing her message to “Stephanie Bell,” Nicki Minaj warned, “A warrant is in the system.”

Minaj also praised the “Great detective work,” of the authorities, adding she is “So grateful.”

According to Nicki Minaj, “The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS.” She concluded her post, “To God be the glory.”

Stephanie Bell



A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.

The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS.



To God be the glory. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 23, 2023

Although fans in the replies backed her quest for justice, anybody named Stephanie Bell was quaking in their boots. Nicki Minaj’s loyal fanbase, “The Barbz,” is known to track down her haters and exert their own social media vigilante justice, and the alleged swatter was no different.

“idc which stephanie bell it is, she knows who she is and she can’t outrun what’s coming to her,” wrote one fan. “nicki will ALWAYS get the last laugh and that’s just that on that.”

idc which stephanie bell it is, she knows who she is and she can’t outrun what’s coming to her. nicki will ALWAYS get the last laugh and that’s just that on that. pic.twitter.com/p0WdoRyhIP — MΛYΛ MINΛJ (@MAYAMlNAJ) August 24, 2023

Check out some of the other reactions below.

Nicki said Stephanie Bell once side think it the detective, another side fighting with all the Stephanie Bell’s on facebook & another side under a lawyer post saying sorry cuz she got swung on 😭😭pic.twitter.com/be4XZfb3Z9 — kena (@KENATR0N) August 23, 2023

the barbz smackin every btch named stephanie bell rn 😭:pic.twitter.com/lG3QItt8Og — sagittarius. (@SagittariusNik) August 24, 2023

Barbz on their way to drag any Stephanie Bell they see 💀 pic.twitter.com/VHy8mHo9qE — SharMinaj 🎀 (@Shar_D17) August 24, 2023

idk when but we WILL find the real Stephanie Bell

pic.twitter.com/N5HzMH6TzG — 𝔥𝔢𝚡 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔧 | fan account (@hexminaj) August 24, 2023