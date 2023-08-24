Nicki Minaj Takes Legal Action Against Alleged Swatter: “A Warrant Is In The System” 

Nicki Minaj is hitting back against an alleged swatter who called the cops to her home, naming and shaming them on social media after taking legal action.
Last month, cops responded to a 911 caller claiming somebody had been shot at the rap superstar’s Los Angeles home. L.A. County Sheriff deputies swarmed her San Fernando Valley, leaving the “Barbie World” hitmaker reportedly furious.
However, Nicki Minaj has seemingly tracked down the alleged perpetrator and brought charges against them. She took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (August 23) to ask “the woman who made those swatting calls to my home,” if it was worth it before calling them “Dumbo.”
While she initially kept their identity under wraps, she followed up with another post naming the alleged swatter. Directing her message to “Stephanie Bell,” Nicki Minaj warned, “A warrant is in the system.”
Minaj also praised the “Great detective work,” of the authorities, adding she is “So grateful.”
According to Nicki Minaj, “The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS.” She concluded her post, “To God be the glory.”
Although fans in the replies backed her quest for justice, anybody named Stephanie Bell was quaking in their boots. Nicki Minaj’s loyal fanbase, “The Barbz,” is known to track down her haters and exert their own social media vigilante justice, and the alleged swatter was no different.
“idc which stephanie bell it is, she knows who she is and she can’t outrun what’s coming to her,” wrote one fan. “nicki will ALWAYS get the last laugh and that’s just that on that.”
Check out some of the other reactions below.