Nicki Minaj Boots Ray J Off Instagram Live Following NSFW Exchange 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ray J discussed his bedroom habits with Nicki Minaj on Instagram Live but crossed the line after his flirting went too far.

Ray J joined Nicki Minaj for another wild Instagram Live but got booted off after getting a little too familiar with the NYC rapper.

The unlikely pair have made a habit of chopping it up on IG Live lately, with Minaj chastising the singer-turned-entrepreneur over his altercations with the Combs brothers.

However, they were in NSFW mode in their latest chat on Tuesday night (November 26), and Ray J showed Nicki Minaj his freaky side.

He began gushing at how beautiful Nicki Minaj is, calling her “flawless” before admitting that she “really turned me out,” when she renamed him “Raahjaah” on their last IG Live.

“But it’s just something that you do to your fans and the people around you,” Ray J continued. “Like you just so magnetic and so you magnetizing me to the energy and I love it. Like I f###### love this s###, Nicki. I love being on live with you, I ain’t even going to lie.”

Nicki Minaj was stunned and asked Ray J why he was staring her down, prompting Ray J to confess that he hadn’t flirted in so long that he’s forgotten how to be attractive.

“Listen, Ray J, you are ugly,” Minaj replied. “But you don’t have to say that. You gotta learn to be confident in yourself.”

Nicki Minaj Warns Ray J To Stop Flirting

The “One Wish” singer then began biting his lip while pouting, demonstrating how he used to entice the ladies. “Do not ever in your life do that again,” she ordered. “Please.”

The conversation got even wilder when Ray J explained that he felt more attractive since using the name Minaj gave him. “Has anyone licked on your balls and said ‘Raahjaah’ yet?” she enquired.

Lost for words, Ray J stared blankly at Minaj, who followed up with even more questions about Ray’s bedroom antics.

“I always get in the shower before I have sex,” Ray J clarified. “So my ass is always gone be clean.”

After a very detailed conversation about “eating groceries,” Ray J returned to gushing over Nicki Minaj again, leading her to end the live.

“Honestly I’ma hang up,” she told him. “‘Cuz we not gonna play like that.”

Despite the warning, Ray J continued calling Nicki Minaj beautiful, and she followed through on her word.