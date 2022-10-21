Nicki Minaj Says She’ll Attend Grammys If Nominated Despite Her Complaints

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj called out the Grammys for placing her single “Super Freaky Girl” in the pop category instead of the rap one.

Nicki Minaj criticized the Grammys for putting her song “Super Freaky Girl” in the pop category, but she’s still interested in attending the event.

The outspoken rapper declared she’ll show up at the 2023 Grammys if she receives any nominations. Nicki Minaj discussed her possible attendance in an interview with E! News.

“I feel like I am in a really good space and therefore, why not?” she said. “Why not put on a beautiful dress and cover my big boobs and show off my big old butt. Why not go and flaunt it?”

She added, “If I were to be officially nominated, of course I’ll come by. Why wouldn’t I? I would come to cheer on the other people that are nominated. There are a lot of artists that I would love to see win Grammys for the first time next year.”

Nicki Minaj downplayed her complaints about the Grammys, suggesting she wasn’t as mad as people assumed.

“I think sometimes people think that I’m more ‘angry’ than I am,” she explained. “I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I’ll forget about what I just spoke about.”

Last week, Nicki Minaj called out the Grammys for placing “Super Freaky Girl” in the pop category instead of the rap category. She compared her single to Latto’s track “Big Energy,” which led to a war of words between the two artists.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter. “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”