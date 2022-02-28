The “Barbie Tingz” rapper joins other voices of outrage regarding the European war.

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s heart is bleeding from the devastation occurring in Ukraine, and she took to social media to express how unimaginable the pain must be for mothers during this time of war.

Nicki tweeted to her 24 million followers, hoping the message will let those women in the now-daily-bombed European nation know she stands with them.

She wrote: “Saw footage of bombs dropping & in the background u could hear children screaming. When I tell u it broke my heart into pieces?”

Saw footage of bombs dropping & in the background u could hear children screaming. When I tell u it broke my heart into pieces? …To every mother fleeing w|your children, saying goodbye 2 your husband…I can’t imagine how afraid & alone you must feel. God, pls help them 🙏🏾🇺🇦 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 27, 2022

“To every mother fleeing w|your children, saying goodbye 2 your husband,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine how afraid & alone you must feel.”

The chart-topper culminated her post with a prayer, “God, pls help them”

She is not the only Hip-Hop artist feeling for those trapped in the horrible Ukraine/ Russian conflict.

According to AllHipHop.com, southern rapper Young Thug said that he was willing to step up and help Africans who live in Ukraine trapped in the conflict and allegedly blocked from getting on trains to get to safety.

While empathetic Black people in America are donating money, advocating against the war, and praying for the people of Ukraine, Racist Ukrainians are blocking Africans from trains to escape the war torn nation.



White supremacy and anti-Blackness are global.#AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/HuMcxlTLXd — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 27, 2022

On his Instagram Story, Young Thug posted, “If some of my rap brothers are in, I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine. However, I can sense [they’re] not letting us pass. Whoever holds the info for these movements, please contact me ASAP. I’m ready.”

The more political Cardi B also has come out, bashing the politics in this war.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens),” she stated when asked about the war.

“Besides the whole world is in a crisis.War, sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s leader, ordered troops to storm into Ukraine on February 24th.

Since then, the world has watched in horror and viewed the heinous atrocities of war, while anxiously watching to see America’s force-response to the crisis.