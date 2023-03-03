Nicki Minaj Sends Internet Into A Frenzy With New Single ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A day after putting rappers with ghostwriters on notice, Nicki Minaj has returned with a new single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Nicki Minaj is back!

After laying low since November, the NYC icon surfaced last month in Trinidad, where she turned up at Carnival. However, according to Nicki Minaj, she is still on hiatus, and one of her alter egos has come out to play.

After first teasing her new single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” earlier this week, on Wednesday (Mar. 2), Nicki Minaj issued a message for artists who don’t pen their own raps.

She shared another food-related promo image for her new single while announcing her alter ego is coming. Fans began readying themselves for the return of Chun-Li, known by the Barbz as Nicki’s “bad guy persona.”

“#RedRubyDaSleeze tmrw night, 🥢” she penned in the caption. “Ghost writers all around the world are scrambling 🫣🤣Just watch. Nicki still on hiatus. This b!@ch right here tho? She outside. 〽️🅱️🐝 “

The highly anticipated single made a major impact. Just an hour after release, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” was Twitter’s No. 1 trending topic in the U.S. The song also topped U.S. iTunes, extending her run as the rapper with the most No.1 hits on the platform. In addition, Spotify placed Nicki Minaj as the cover of their Rap Caviar playlist.

.@NICKIMINAJ extends her record as the rapper with the most #1 songs in US iTunes history (33). pic.twitter.com/Nai8FI4ayE — chart data (@chartdata) March 3, 2023

Stream the single at the end of the page and watch the lyric video below.

Nicki Minaj – Red Ruby Da Sleeze

Nicki Minaj announced she will make her Queen Radio comeback later today (Mar. 3). She had fans going wild at the video she shared on social media to tease the return, twerking in a blue and white striped bikini. Check out the clip below.