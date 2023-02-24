Nicki Minaj Previews New “Red Ruby Da Sleaze” Music Video: Watch 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj has officially ended her hiatus, teasing the visuals for her new single Red Ruby Da Sleaze,” due next month.

The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker emerged from her hiatus in her native Trinidad, hopping over to the island to turn up at carnival with a host of other legends from the nation. She dropped her first verse of the year days before flying out and performing during the annual festival.

Nicki Minaj joined soca music icons Machel Montano and Destra on the “Shake The Place” remix. The trio of Trini stars performed the lively track from atop one of the carnival trucks.

Then on Thursday, Nicki Minaj made two major announcements, sending the Barbz into a frenzy. She took to Instagram to tell her fans that Queen Radio returns next month before revealing she has new music on the way.

“#QueenRadio 3/3 @3pm PST,” she penned alongside a bikini pic. “Bad gyal don’t die die die Hunnit rounds on dat gratata 🦄😆👅😘♥️”

Nicki followed up a few hours later to preview her new single, also due on Mar. 3,titled “Red Ruby Da Sleaze.” She also teased a new music video accompanying the track, filmed during her trip to Trinidad. Check out the visuals below.

In a third post, Nicki Minaj also unveiled the song’s artwork, an image of the rapper posing in a restaurant. She sports half red and pink hair, tied in bunches with chopsticks and “Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pon mi dress,” with “St. Laurent on the heel.”

Nicki’s “Likkle Miss (Remix)” collaborator, Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng, got a shot out in the caption for “making that lil vid happen that we shot last night.”