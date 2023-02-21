Nicki Minaj Hits The Road With Trini Legends For Trinidad Carnival  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj sang along to her new single “Shake the Place” with her collaborators Machel Montano and Destra.

Nicki Minaj surprised fans when she resurfaced in Trinidad at the weekend following a brief hiatus.

The Trinidadian-born, Jamaica Queens-bred hitmaker has kept a relatively low profile since the start of the year. She’s been absent from social media, and The Barbz were beginning to get antsy. That was until Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram to share some new music with her fans.

Nicki teamed up with fellow Trinidadians, and leading soca music stars, Machel Montano and Destra on the remix of their “Shake the Place” single. She also teased a snippet of the visuals, check out the clip below.

“Trinidad my country, the greatest carnival of all time,” she raps in the new song. “I’m reppin’ that red, that white, that black / I’m reppin’ my real flag.”

Nicki Minaj was true to her raps, arriving in Trinidad ahead of their annual world-famous carnival this week. After flying in at the weekend the “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker was ready to hit the road. She joined fellow carnival-goers and her collaborators on board a truck working its way around the route.

Nicki Minaj Pays Tribute To Fellow Trini Legends

The NYC rapper took to Instagram to share footage from her trip, including a video that held specifical significance. In the clip, Nicki and fellow Trini legends Machel Montano, Destra, and Patrice Roberts celebrate the nation’s talent.

“She’s not just a queen a rap, she a queen period,” Destra declared in the clip. “Queen Tingz ,King Tingz,” Nicki said before adding, “That’s all that comes out of Trinidad.”

“LEGENDARY FOOTAGE WITH THE GREATS OF MY COUNTRY,” she wrote in the caption. I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD IF I TRIED. I REPPIN DAT RED DAT WHITE DAT BLACK I REPPIN MY REAL FLAG. wish my grandmother was alive to see this. Wish daddy was alive to see this. See you tmrw, Trinidad. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Check out the video alongside a few other snaps from Nicki’s trip below. Fans gushed over the singer’s carnival fit, loving her long red tresses, and shorts and corset combo.

NICKI LOOKS SICKENING IM GAGGING OMGGGHJG pic.twitter.com/IKEIo3hAhz — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 21, 2023

Nicki Minaj looks stunning. pic.twitter.com/GuIZTDwMJ3 — ₆⁶₆ your muva ִ ࣪𖤐 (@yentundra) February 21, 2023