Nicki Minaj Surprises Fans By Admitting She’s Not a U.S. Citizen 

Nicki Minaj recently made a surprising revelation, explaining that she is not a U.S. citizen, despite living in the United States for most of her life and paying millions in taxes.

The “Last Time I Saw You” hitmaker discussed her nationality while talking to a fan on TikTok Live. Nicki Minaj said it’s “crazy’ that she still isn’t a U.S. citizen. Furthermore, she believes the government should have given her an “honorary” citizenship years ago, especially considering her financial contributions.

“I’m not a citizen of America. Isn’t that crazy?” she remarked before explaining that she’s a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.

“I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago,” Minaj told the fan. “But I’ve been in the States for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

Nicki Minaj attended Trindad’s world-famous annual carnival last year after teaming up with fellow Trini icons Machel Montano and Destra on the remix of their “Shake the Place” single.

Nicki Minaj Recalls Migrating To America

Back in 2018, Nicki Minaj opened up about her experience of coming to America as an immigrant. She shared a heartfelt post discussing the plight of children being torn away from their parents at the U.S. and Mexico border.

“I came to this country as an illegal immigrant @ 5 years old,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine the horror of being in a strange place & having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5. This is so scary to me. Please stop this. Can you try to imagine the terror & panic these kids feel right now? Not knowing if their parents are dead or alive, if they’ll ever see them again…”