Nicki Minaj Hits No. 1 On Gospel Chart With “Blessings”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tasha Cobbs Leonard appears on the track.

Nicki Minaj scored another No. 1 hit on a specific genre chart. This time the New York City-bred leader of the Barbz made it to the pinnacle of the Hot Gospel Songs rankings.

“Blessings” debuted in the Hot Gospel Songs chart’s pole position. The Pink Friday 2 song features Georgia-bred Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

Previously, Nicki Minaj and Tasha Cobbs Leonard led the Hot Gospel Songs tally with Leonard’s “I’m Getting Ready” in 2017. That collaboration also peaked at No. 2 on the Gospel Airplay chart.

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 opened atop the Billboard 200, becoming the Hip-Hop recording artist’s third career chart-topping album. The 22-track project collected 228,000 units in its first week of release.

In addition to Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Minaj recruited J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert and Future for Pink Friday 2. Bonus versions of the studio LP also feature 50 Cent, Monica and Keyshia Cole.

Two records off Pink Friday 2 made it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 40 region this week. The album also hosts the former No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl” as well as the Top 20 hit “Red Ruby da Sleeze.”