Nicki Minaj Trolls Fans For Ridiculing Racy Post With Husband Kenneth Petty 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj had time on Sunday, trolling fans who mocked her Instagram video with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj put some fans on blast over their reaction to a post she made featuring her husband, Kenneth Petty.

On Sunday night (June 30) Minaj had enough after unleashing on her former manager, Deb Antney, for trying to make amends between her and Lil Kim. The “FTCU” hitmaker took to Instagram with a PSA, warning she was about to delete her apps. She posted a racy caption alongside a video of her jumping into Petty’s arms as they boarded a private jet.

“Can’t even just put your feet up & just suck some kokk no more & relax & be on vacation,” she penned in the caption. “I’m deleting all apps until 2035. Whoever still alive by that date I’ll hit you from my new line. Hold yall head.”

However, not everybody approved of her PDA with convicted sex offender Petty, with one person asking, “Where’s the ew button,” in the comment section. Nicki Minaj replied, “it’s in your mouf. Ewww,” before making a post with her critic’s profile photo.

Minaj had time on her hands because she also posted another video following another comment. “Bro aint making it up all them stairs holding you either,” they wrote. In response, Nicki Minaj shared a clip of Kenneth Petty climbing the stairs alongside the comment.

“Nicki choosing violence tonight & I love it,” one person wrote. “one thing about oniqua maraj petty, she keeps a receipt,” added another.

Meanwhile, hours after winning her eighth Best Female Hip-Hop Artist title at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, Nicki Minaj lost it with Deb Antney. During a recent Interview, Antney revealed she reached out to Lil Kim to squash her beef with Nicki Minaj.

However, Minaj slammed the pioneering Hip-Hop exec in a lengthy Twitter rant. According to Minaj, she had already called Antney out for going behind her back and approaching Kim.

“They will THINK it’s coming FROM ME,” Minaj said. “So to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool.”