Nicki Minaj‘s ex-manager, Deb Antney, issued an apology to her former client and fans for recently stirring up some unwanted drama. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (July 6), Antney shared a clip of a packed crowd during a stop on the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

She wrote in the caption, “1/4 of the crowd Hard work pays off I love u so much i’m am always proud at every show amongst other things i will admit i gonna let u grow u but u will always be my baby i’m always here good bad and indifference sorry people @nickiminaj #4life #heavyonit.”

Antany received an outpouring of love in the comment section from some of Minaj’s most ardent supporters, who applauded her for simply having the rapper’s back. As one wrote, “No need to apologize!!! You did what you did out of LOVE even if mother wasn’t feeling it. Only you and her know the type of bond y’all have. I minded my business because I KNEW you weren’t going anywhere… Much love & blessings to you for protecting and loving our Queen.”

Another said, “Deb and Onika u are family. Nothing will ever change that. A mama Bear always try to protect their baby. That’s what you have always done . You heard Nicki on that live you not just her industry Mama . U are her second Mother. She appreciates you . The barbs appreciate you . You have been there from the beginning . Family before anything. We love both of you. Two Queens . True love never dies it just gets stronger.”

Nicki Minaj berated Antney on social media last week for trying to make peace with Lil Kim despite her resistance to the idea. During a recent interview, Antney asked if she ever reached out to Lil Kim or Cardi B to try and make amends with her.

“I think that we all would love to see that but people would have to be willing to do that,” she explained. “And to be perfectly honest with you, and [Nicki Minaj] gonna kill me for saying even this, but I did reach out to Kim.”

Nicki Minaj responded with a contentious post, blasting Antney for going public. Minaj admitted she was furious when she learned Antney extended the olive branch to Lil Kim, insisting people would believe she did it on her behalf.

“Deb, Isn’t it funny how you left out the biggest part of the story?” Minaj began. “I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST. I said I’d never want that & that now she’d think that message came from me which is not cool.”

🎙️| Deb Antney longtime manager of Nicki Minaj in the beginning of her career is back helping her on #PF2 Tour said that “Nicki DID LOOK UP TO LIL KIM , AND I KNOW THAT ‼️‼️‼️#barbs #LilKim #opinionatedtruthspodcast#BETAwards SN: I hope this clears up decades of… pic.twitter.com/l2K1VwPImR — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) July 1, 2024

Minaj then revealed Antney suggested Lim Kim and Foxy Brown join her Pink Friday 2 Tour. She continued, “HIGHEST GROSSING TOUR BY A FEMALE RAPPER IN HISTORY. Currently top 10 in history. Competing for TOP 3 in history when the tour is done. You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no I’d only want foxy to come out on stage with me, she’s like family to me. No disrespect.”

Furthermore, Minaj also accused Antney of using the Lil Kim story and her name for attention. “Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I’m dat btch!!!!!!” she added. “How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiiiiiii WOO WEE!!!!! This world, man, this world. Love yourself deeply.”