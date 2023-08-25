“N####S For Trump” Goes Viral Hours After The Ex-President Was Booked Into Jail & Released

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Members of the group are saying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is “full of s###.”

It’s hard to imagine anything crazier than a person of color rallying behind perceived racist Donald Trump. But, it’s happening—in droves. On Thursday (August 24), a video featuring a Black man wearing a “N#####S For Trump” t-shirt went viral, proving anything is possible in 2023. The video arrived just hours after Trump turned himself in to Fulton County jail on multiple RICO charges and was released on $200,000 bond.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who’s leading the charge, seems to be the target of the “NFT” movement as indicated by captions like “Fani Willis if full of s###.”

The man in video continues, “I’m here to support president Trump. You wanna know why I’m here to support president Trump? Because they’ve been treating Black men like this for decades. Make up charges .. so I know Trump is innocent. I support Trump against this corrupt, two-tier justice system. That’s why I’m here to show my support as a Black man for Trump. And I’m wearing my ‘N####S For Trump 2024’ and I mean that.”

The man went on to say Willis is not only “full of s###” but a “puppet for the white liberals.” He also insisted Trump should be “king.”

Donald Trump was hit with 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree. The Georgia case was the fourth indictment against Trump in a matter of months. He was previously indicted in two federal cases and a case in New York. Trump hired a new lawyer, Steve Sadow, before surrendering to authorities in Georgia.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia, case,” Sadow told ABC News. “The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him. We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

Trump faces 91 criminal charges across four cases but maintains his innocence. Another group going by “Blacks For Trump” are also backing the ex-president. Watch their comments below.