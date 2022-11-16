Nipsey Hussle Docuseries Underway From LeBron James’ SpringHill Partners & Marathon Films 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A docuseries about the life of the late, great Nipsey Hussle is in the works, produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Springhill and Hussle’s Marathon Films.

The series, which includes interviews from Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Lauren London, and more than 50 others, tells the life story of the Crenshaw-bred mogul. Also included is never-before-seen archival footage documenting his journey from a young boy growing up Crenshaw to a musician and activist.

“It’s an incredible honor for SpringHill to have a part in sharing Nipsey’s story and legacy with the world,” LeBron James said as per LA Times. “He used his gift to give back to his community and lived what it means to inspire, empower, and uplift others along the way. His words, his ambition, and his actions stick with me to this day as he continues to inspire myself, our company, and people everywhere.”

One9m, whose work on L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later earned him an Emmy nomination, will direct. Watch the teaser at the end of the page.

“Nipsey was a man of the people,” added Nipsey’s older brother Samiel. “He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docuseries of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”