NLE Choppa Defends Bobbi Althoff From Racially Divisive Criticism Amid Mental Health Talk

Discover the emotional conversation between NLE Choppa and Bobbi Althoff as they open up about mental health.

NLE Choppa’s latest interview is a reminder to his fans and social media following that both he and notable figures such as Bobbi Althoff are just human beings at the end of the day.

In a recent emotional and revealing episode of podcaster Bobbi Althoff’s series, NLE Choppa opened up about his own struggles with mental health while addressing deep personal topics that resonated with both of them. Despite their drastically different upbringings, the conversation took a serious turn and struck a chord simultaneously for the pair as Bobbi began sharing her own experience with suicidal thoughts during her teenage years.

“I was just in high school,” she said. “I just started high school. Yeah, I was going to school. Oh. I tried to kill myself when I was 14.”

Althoff admitted she felt somewhat anxious about sharing her harrowing experience, but that all changed as the “S### Me Out 2” rapper consoled her and set the stage for a raw and honest discussion, responding with empathy and understanding.

“It is a safe space with me,” NLE Choppa said. “I ain’t going to judge you. I try to kill myself before too.”

As the conversation continued, NLE Choppa took a moment to reflect on the importance of their survival.

“I’m so glad you didn’t do that,” he told her. “Because look at you now. You wouldn’t know me now. But look at you now. Just imagine what your 14-year-old self saying to your current self.”

The discussion then shifted to broader issues of appreciation and perspective. NLE Choppa passionately addressed the shared struggles many face, regardless of their background.

“In our community, we always looking at what we don’t got and we look at what other people got and be like, damn, I want to get there one day,” he said. “But we looking at them…when they going through the same s##t.”

He then took a moment to defend Bobbi Althoff against the racially divisive criticism she has been receiving on social media. And in doing so, NLE Choppa’s defense of Althoff was heartfelt and earnest, reminding fans that we’re all on the same level playing field in this game of life.

“A lot of Black people love you, Bobbi,” he said. “Like 90 percent of it. I see. They love to see you, but it’s like a short 10 percent that always got something to say because different races is doing what different races supposed to do. Did you just hear how she a human before anything before color, before sex, before any f###### thing. She’s a human. The girl wanted to off herself at 14.”

The interview ended on a poignant note, with Althoff expressing her gratitude for NLE Choppa’s support. “This is making me emotional. I didn’t expect that,” she said.

NLE Choppa’s thoughtful remarks about Bobbi arrive after the media personality has shouldered the brunt of the blows dealt to her from cultural critics and media professionals alike in the aftermath of her viral Drake interview. Plies weighed in on the months-long discussion surrounding Bobbi Althoff last October, claiming that she “Needs To Use The Culture To Appear Lost” because “That’s Her Cash Out!”

Sports journalist Jemele Hill is also among the people who take issue with Althoff interviewing prominent rap figures like Offset. In September 2023, the former ESPN contributor voiced her concerns on the X platform, alluding to her thoughts that content creators such as Bobbi are the reason “real Hip-Hop journalism” has been erased.

