NLE Choppa Announces His Own “Duck Boot” Shoe Line

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper wore the footwear during his viral Rolling Loud set.

Is NLE Choppa set to release his own signature line of footwear? The 21-year-old Hip-Hop recording artist teased that he has a new shoe line in the works.

NLE Choppa broke out as a rapper with his “Shotta Flow” single in 2019. The Memphis, Tennessee native then embraced being an internet content creator with the launch of his “Awakened Choppa” YouTube channel.

Apparently, Choppa has officially moved into the world of fashion. On Monday (March 25), the Warner Records-backed entertainer tweeted, “5 Years In, No Shoe Deal… BET!!! I Made My Own Shoe Then… ‘DUCK BOOT.'”

5 Years In, No Shoe Deal..BET!!! I Made My Own Shoe Then 🤷🏽‍♂️🐥 “DUCK BOOT” ❓/❓/24 pic.twitter.com/dnARyRC7lC — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) March 25, 2024

NLE Choppa tagged Omar Bailey’s FCTRY LAb in his Instagram post about the yellow apparel. The FCTRY LAb Instagram account also shared photos of the Cottonwood 2 album creator wearing the shoes.

In addition, Choppa had on the Duck Boots during his Rolling Loud California appearance on March 17. Footage of his set at the Hollywood Park Grounds went viral for his “S### Me Out 2″ performance.

NLE Choppa’s original “S### Me Out” came out in April 2022. A remix of the single featuring Sexyy Red caused controversy online a year later. Plus, Sukihana jumped on an OnlyFans version of the record.