NLE Choppa Drops NSFW “Sl*t Me Out” Remix Video Featuring Sukihana On OnlyFans

“S### Me Out” has become one of the biggest hits of NLE Choppa’s career. The explicit single peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Earlier this month, NLE Choppa released a remix of “S### Me Out” featuring St. Louis-bred rapper Sexyy Redd. Another version of the song arrived overnight. This time, Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana jumped on the track.

Sukihana appeared alongside NLE Choppa and Sexyy Redd in the controversial visuals for the first “S### Me Out” remix. For “S### Me Out Remix” part two, Choppa uploaded an NSFW video to his OnlyFans page.

“Me and Suki tryna perform ass naked who booking us?” tweeted Choppa on Sunday night. The 20-year-old Memphis native also shared a 30-second clip from his racy “S### Me Out” OnlyFans content on Twitter.

Me and suki tryna perform Ass naked who booking us ? — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) April 24, 2023

NLE Choppa released his second studio album, Cottonwood 2, on April 14. The original “S### Me Out” lives on the standard edition of the LP. “S### Me Out Remix” with Sexyy Red is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe.

Additionally, Cottonwood 2 features 2Rare, Lil Wayne, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Kevin Gates, Duke Deuce, Polo G, G Herbo, Queen Naija, and Rick Ross. Production was provided by London Jae, SkipOnDaBeat, Ben Billions, D.A. Got That Dope, CashMoneyAP, and others.

Cottonwood 2 joined an NLE Choppa discography that already contains his 2020 debut album Top Shotta. The Warner recording artist also put out EPs like 2019’s Cottonwood as well as mixtapes like 2022’s Me vs. Me.