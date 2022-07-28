NLE Choppa Explains Claiming He Can Cure Cancer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“What people don’t know is, you really got three brains.”

Bryson Lashun Potts is very open about embracing a vegan and holistic lifestyle. The Memphis-born recording artist, better known as NLE Choppa, even suggested his personal remedies can treat serious illnesses.

Back in June, NLE Choppa let his Twitter followers know that he wanted to help Pop superstar Justin Bieber with his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis. A VladTV article about that tweet sparked a heated online exchange between Choppa and DJ Vlad. The spat included insults being directed at the other.

Both men seemingly reconciled at some point. NLE Choppa actually spoke to DJ Vlad for a new interview. The conversation included Choppa explaining his belief that he has assisted cancer patients with getting healthier.

Wow man just was informed I helped cure someone from cancer. This Major To Me 💯🙏🏽 #ThankGod — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 10, 2021

The Teenager Believes Anyone Can Help Save A Life

“I said I helped someone,” said NLE Choppa. “I’d be lying if I said I got patients in my house and I’m just treating them. I don’t have the time for that. The only thing I can do is be a messenger and provide you with something that I’m blessed with – my energy.”

The 19-year-old rapper added, “As long as you have good intentions, you pray over these things, you talk to them, and you give it to people with the right intentions and they use it and they hear you out consistently with the things that they do within themselves every day, you can help someone. You can help save a life.”

I tried to have my label dm Justin Bieber on instagram idk if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal 💯💯🙏🏽 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 11, 2022

According To NLE Choppa, Humans Have Three Brains

NLE Choppa offered suggestions for achieving good health such as drinking water, eating fruits and vegetables, and implementing herbs. The “Shotta Flow” performer also talked about the power of the mind and how it can affect people’s health.

“What people don’t know is, you really got three brains. You got a brain up here, you got a brain in your digestive system, and you got a brain in your heart. They all function without you having to think about it,” stated NLE Choppa.