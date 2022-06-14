NLE Choppa Talks How He Can Help Justin Bieber With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The advocate for a holistic living speaks with AllHipHop.

Bryson “NLE Choppa” Potts made headlines after announcing he wants to assist in curing Justin Bieber’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The “Shotta Flow” rapper offered his services to the global Pop superstar on Twitter.

“I tried to have my label DM Justin Bieber on Instagram. IDK if it was sent out because I don’t run it but can y’all please do me a favor and let him know I have what can help I promise. I just want to help and heal 💯💯🙏🏽,” tweeted Choppa on June 11.

AllHipHop caught up with NLE Choppa at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022 outside New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee native explains how he thinks Justin Bieber could overcome the neurological disorder.

“Just basic herbs that work with the nerves. Things like mugwort or damiana. Things that people can do their own research on,” said NLE Choppa. “If they just know how to use it, a lot of things will help for it. And just a full body detox. All that stuff helps.”

NLE Choppa Clashed With DJ Vlad Over Coverage Of His Tweet About Justin Bieber

NLE Choppa has been promoting veganism, meditation, holistic living, and alternative remedies for over a year. He launched his Awakened Choppa YouTube channel in August 2020. The verified page features Choppa gardening, cooking vegan meals, and discussing manifestation.

After attempting to reach out to Justin Bieber to help with his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, NLE Choppa got into a heated exchange online with media personality DJ Vlad. The Me vs. Me mixtape creator referred to the VladTV founder as a “chump ass n####” and a “culture vulture.”

DJ Vlad called NLE Choppa a “snake oil salesman” and a “fraud.” The controversial Ukrainian interviewer also dismissed Choppa’s alleged previous statements about having a cure for cancer as well as sexually transmitted infections like herpes, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.