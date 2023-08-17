NLE Choppa Explains Meaning Behind Newborn Son’s Unique Name: “ChoZen Wone” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da’Na gave their son a unique name that the rapper called “special, spiritual and unique.”

NLE Choppa and Marissa Da’Nae have welcomed a baby boy into the world, who they named ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts.

The Memphis rapper announced the birth of his child in a social media post Wednesday (August 16). He shared a series of funny videos showing how he kept himself amused while the mother of his child was in labor.

In one clip, he teases De’Nae while she vomits into a cup, narrating her through her nausea. In another video, NLE revealed he cut his son’s umbilical cord.

He excused his jokes in the caption, claiming he had to make Da’Nae laugh, and also shared his newborn’s unique name.

“ChoZen Wone Da’Shun Potts,” NLE Choppa revealed. “8/16/23. The Best Gift God Has Given This Year, Excuse My Humor She Was In Pain So I Had To Be A Comedian LOL. ALL PRAISE TO THE MOST.”

NLE Choppa followed up with a post on his Instagram Story explaining his son’s distinct name. “His name is special, spiritual and unique” the “Do It Again” hitmaker began. “ChoZen – picked by God, God’s favorite and also zenful energy.”

He then revealed “Wone” represents his son being “the chosen ‘one’” and also that “he already ‘won” at life. “Da’Shun” is a combination of his middle name Lashun and Da’Nae’s name. “Potts” is NLE Choppa’s surname.