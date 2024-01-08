NLE Choppa’s Mom Fires Back At Blueface: “Keep My Name Out Your Mouth”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ms. Potts suggests the entire situation was a joke at first.

The ongoing war of words between NLE Choppa and Blueface has now brought family members into the feud. Choppa’s mother, Angela Potts, had some things to say to her son’s adversary.

“First of all, Blueface, keep me out y’all b#######,” Angela Potts said in a video posted to social media. “Keep my name out your mouth, ’cause I don’t play with kids.”

She continued, “Second of all, that’s y’all on the Internet, two associates, playing on the Internet, going back and forth. You talking about some ‘squabble up.’ He’s talking about getting into boxing. When, truth be told, y’all were joking anyway. It wasn’t supposed to be no match or no real fight.”

Blueface Threw Shots At NLE Choppa’s Baby Mama

NLE Choppa and Blueface have been trading insults online for several days. This round in the beef kicked off when Blueface threw shade at the mother of Choppa’s child on the “Barbie Remix” song.

“F### yo feelings, you a son of a b####. Oh, N-L-E baby mama wanna hit. Why you lying ’bout the number, b####? You know I got the digits,” Blueface rapped on the new version of Jaidyn Alexis’s viral hit.

Then the situation escalated to the point where Blueface told NLE Choppa to “squabble up or shut up.” The “Shotta Flow” rapper responded to Blueface by challenging him to a boxing match.

N##### rap about my wesydes all year long and mad when I rap about his…she decided to indulge in the circus on her own free recognizance she entered the chat nobody safe 🎪😈 I’m not worried about a Muslim vegan cryp on sY bet that small fry 🤝 squabble up or shut up — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 4, 2024

Did Blueface Have Wack 100 Call Choppa’s Mom?

NLE Choppa later called out Blueface for promoting the potential bout without his official approval. The 21-year-old Memphis native also suggested he needed time to prepare for the fight since Blueface has boxing experience.

“A fake flyer [gets] posted, I speak on it and I say the fight should be set up properly with enough time to train and I’m scared vs the mane posting fake flyers knowing imma say what I said to manipulate it as if I’m running or ducking you. N#### a crip narcissist,” Choppa tweeted on Saturday (January 6).

He also wrote, “Then he had [Wack 100] call my momma to call off the fight [face with tears of joy emojis]. Ma deuce got it on video who really SCARED [face with tears of joy emojis]. Ms. Potts post the video please he talm bout I got my mommy he had to get his DADDDDDY [face with tears of joy emojis].”

I’m done playing yo internet game today you need this @bluefacebleedem 😂 pic.twitter.com/NtXkMtQ1UU — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 6, 2024

A fake flyer get posted, I speak on it and I say the fight should be set up properly with enough time to train and I’m scared vs the mane posting fake flyers knowing imma say what I said to manipulate it as if I’m running or ducking you. N#### a crip Narcissist 😂 — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) January 6, 2024