NLE Choppa Re-Creates NSFW 2Pac Flicks In Duck Boots Promo Shoot

Are you going to cop NLE Chopppa’s duck boots after seeing this promo shoot?

NLE Choppa is once again pressing the boundaries of modern masculinity amid the rollout of his recent release, “S### Me Out 2,” in addition to the launch of his signature duck boots.

On Wednesday (April 17), the Memphis native commemorated the release of his upcoming duck boot collaboration with Fctry Labs by sharing the raunchy flicks from the promotional shoot on his Instagram. The photos, which essentially feature him completely naked with merley his genitals being covered by jewelry and gold chains, was inspired by 2Pac, according to the post.

“If I Was A Duck Boot I’d Wanna Wear Me Too [Duck and tongue emojis] #2Sexy#SLUTSZN -SIR. F*CKALOT,” Choppa wrote in the caption.

Believe it or not, NLE Choppa’s timing is promptly impeccable, considering 2Pac’s original photoshoot occurred in April 1996. 2Pac collaborated with renowned photographer David LaChapelle, who notably trended in 2021 upon photographing Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD cover artwork.

Held during a turbulent period in his life, just months before his tragic death, the shoot captured 2Pac in a raw and vulnerable state, juxtaposed with elements of opulence and extravagance. The images from this session not only served as a visual testament to 2Pac’s enduring legacy but also challenged conventional notions of masculinity and authenticity in the Hip-Hop world.

NLE Choppa recently challenged toxic machismo in the industry during the early stages of the rollout for “S### Me Out 2” in a similarly racy Instagram post in which he criticized Black men for what he perceives as their inability to have fun.

“Hey man, say man this is a PSA from Sir F##k A Lot himself,” he said in part in the video. “Hey man I got an inspiring challenge for all the real n###as, the confident n###as, not the insecure n###as that want to uphold a thug image all day and be dry and don’t want to have fun like Black men used to have fun back in the 70s and the 80s. This not for you.”

Check out the revealing post above and view behind-the-scenes footage of 2Pac’s shoot with LaChapelle below.