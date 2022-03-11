NLE Choppa Releases ‘The Gender Reveal Song’ After His Girlfriend Suffers A Miscarriage

Over the weekend, Bryson “NLE Choppa” Potts shared the sad news that his girlfriend, YouTuber Marissa Da’Nae, suffered a miscarriage. They, unfortunately, had to inform the world of the loss of their unborn son, Seven.

Da’Nae wrote on Instagram:

Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey. There’s a lot of women who suffer the things I suffer and go through the same things I go through. So this also help to open up and let other women know that they aren’t alone. Thank you for all the kind words we truly appreciate it. Thank you Seven, for helping mommy grow more into a better person, pushing me into being more healthier and being the reason for me to continue to fight. I love you and I truly do appreciate the time we spent growing together and bonding. You have truly gave mommy more hope. We love you baby 💜 Seven Da’Shun Potts #Forever7 👼🏼🕊 @mxrvssa Instagram

In memory of Seven, NLE Choppa released “The Gender Reveal Song” on Friday (March 11). The 19-year-old Memphis-bred rapper used the SethInTheKitchen-produced track to reflect on the importance of fatherhood.

Previously, NLE Choppa dropped the Me vs. Me mixtape in January. That project featured Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Choppa’s catalog also contains 2019’s Cottonwood, 2020’s Top Shotta, and 2020’s From Dark to Light.