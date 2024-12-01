NLE Choppa Roasts Woah Vicky In NSFW Rebuttal To Devil Worshiping Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa dished out a scathing response to content creator Woah Vicky after she made multiple accusations about him in a tweet.

On Wednesday (November 27), Vicky tweeted a direct shot at Choppa seemingly out of nowhere. In the brief message, the viral social media personality accused the “Or What” hitmaker of aligning himself with Satan and alleged that he was spreading propaganda about homosexuality.

“Nle choppa sould his soul to the devil,” Vicky wrote in the tweet. “B that’s why he’s saying he’s gay now. He’s a puppet.”

Vicky then appeared to appeal to Choppa by alluding to the unconditional love of God.

“But hey,” she continued. “Your soul belongs to God it’s not yours to sell it’s never too Jesus loves you.”

It didn’t take long for the Memphis-bred rapper to catch on to Vicky’s remark. As a result, he tweeted right back at her with a jab suggesting she’s just bitter because he won’t hook up with her.

“Cause I won’t give yo herbal ranch aioli cigarettes built ass no dick,” Choppa wrote in the tweet.

Cause I won’t give yo herbal ranch aioli cigarettes built ass no dick https://t.co/lh2p6pRguB — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) November 27, 2024

While it’s unclear what exactly led to her outburst its apparent that Vicky has discovered somewhat of a hack for going viral over her Bible-thumping rhetoric. Earlier this month she went viral after sharing yet another bizarre tweet, except this time she was talking about herself instead of Choppa. In the tweet in question Vicky laid out her requirements for her soulmate — whom she believes will take the form of an athletic, God-fearing Black man.

“I’m a white Christian single woman who’s looking for a successful black athlete football or basketball is fine with me lets have children and be loyal and get married any takers ?” she wrote in the tweet.

Along with the expected backlash Vicky revealed in subsequent tweets that she’s been recieving DMs from all the athletes ever since she went viral. Who knows, maybe somehow this exchange with NLE Choppa could lead to their connection!