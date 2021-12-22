NLE Choppa Talks Being Compared To Michael Jackson & Tupac Shakur

NLE Choppa was not even alive during the height of Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur’s respective careers. However, the 19-year-old rapper claims his fans often compare him to those two legendary musicians.

Power 106 caught up with NLE Choppa during the Rolling Loud California festival earlier this month. The Memphis-raised rhymer answered a question about resembling other artists.

“I get a lot of Michael Jackson [comparisons], because of the type of energy I bring. Somebody even said I look like him. I don’t know where that comes from,” stated NLE Choppa.

The “Shotta Flow” performer added, “And I get 2Pac too, because what I stand for, what type of principles I stand on outside of music. See with me, it’s not about the music all the time. It’s about who I can impact, whose life I can change.”

NLE Choppa also took to Twitter last night to further clarify his comments about MJ and Pac. The creator of the forthcoming Me vs. Me album posted, “These comparisons got nothing to do with me MUSICALLY, everything to do with what I stand for outside of it. I’m prolific. I stand for some that can change the world.”

These comparisons got nothing to do with me MUSICALLY, Everything to do with what I stand for outside of it. I’m prolific I stand for some that can change the world 💯 https://t.co/QYzYEPjyFF — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) December 22, 2021

Over the last year, NLE Choppa focused on spreading awareness about mental health concerns in the Black community. He also promotes meditation, veganism, and herbal medicine to his 1.1 million Twitter followers, 4.3 million Instagram followers, and 4.8 million YouTube subscribers.

“Shotta Flow” earned NLE Choppa his first 2x-Platinum award from the Recording Industry Association of America. Three additional versions of the single (“Shotta Flow Remix,” “Shotta Flow 2,” “Shotta Flow 3”) also earned RIAA plaques. 2020’s Top Shotta project is certified Gold.