Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond In NYC Hit-And-Run Case 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

T’yanna Wallace reportedly put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn home to bail out Tyshawn Baldwin, who is accused of mowing down three people.

T’yanna Wallace posted a $1 million bond Wednesday to secure the release of her boyfriend after he was arrested for a hit-and-run in New York earlier this month that injured three people.

Tyshawn Baldwin reportedly mowed down three pedestrians, including a mother and toddler, in the incident on August 10. Fox News reports he was allegedly fleeing the cops following a routine traffic stop in Queens when he plowed into a small group of people. He was arrested six days later after turning himself into the authorities.

Cops hit Baldwin with 17 criminal charges, including first-degree assault, unlawful fleeing from a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $1 million bond, but T’yanna Wallace, who shares an infant daughter with her long-time beau, bailed him out two days later. According to Fox News, court documents reveal Biggie Small’s daughter put up her $1.5 million Brooklyn home as bond using the services of Ira Judelson.

Baldwin was reportedly initially compliant with officers’ instructions during the traffic stop but sped off when cops realized he was driving with a suspended license. He then hit a mother pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller and a food delivery man. All three suffered injuries and were treated in hospital.

“I do want to remind everyone he’s presumed innocent and there’s more to this story than the NYPD’s version,” Belkin told Fox News Digital. “My client is a good man, who has never been in trouble before.”

Baldwin is scheduled to return to court on October 18. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years behind bars.