Terry “Southwest T” Flenory celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the official document declaring his freedom.

As President Joe Biden gets ready to vacate the White House, he has commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 people, one of which was Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, co-founder of the notorious Black Mafia Family.

The former drug kingpin was granted clemency by President Biden as part of his broader initiative to pardon those who were released from prison and placed in home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest T celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the official document declaring his freedom. He wrote in the caption, “Now It’s official! @realbigmeechmom I understand you were excited, so last week you let the cat out the bag.

“It’s been a journey, but prayer and unwavering faith beyond mere human comprehension got us to this point. Never once acted in my own ability nor doing anything to anyone to help myself. So the gloves are off, the gag orders are up and all the naysayers have to suck it up.#godisgood.”

Southwest T and his brother Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for their roles in running an international drug trafficking operation in 2008. But due to health risks posed by the virus in prison environments, Southwest T was set free early while Big Meech remained behind bars.

Friends, family and fans of the brothers congratulated Southwest T in the comment section of his Instagram post. Geto Boys’ Scarface wrote, “free,” while Pusha T said simply, “Congrats.”

BMF operated in the United States from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Big Meech, the more prominent and charismatic figure of the two, became known for his lavish lifestyle and involvement in promoting Hip-Hop culture. He was instrumental in expanding BMF’s operations and establishing ties with the music industry.

Southwest T, meanwhile, was known for being the more low-key and business-focused brother. He managed operations from Los Angeles, ensuring the smooth distribution of cocaine across multiple states.

BMF was heavily involved in drug trafficking, primarily distributing cocaine supplied by Mexican drug cartels. At its height, the organization was reported to have distributed thousands of kilograms of cocaine across the U.S., including in major cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles and Detroit. They also laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds.

The Flenory brothers created a facade of legitimacy by associating with the music industry. They even started their own entertainment label, BMF Entertainment, which promoted several Hip-Hop artists and further blended their criminal enterprise with pop culture.

In 2005, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) dismantled the BMF organization following a years-long investigation. The investigation involved wiretaps, surveillance and informants. Authorities accused the Flenory brothers of running one of the largest drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in U.S. history.

Consequently, they were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and money laundering. In 2008, both brothers pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Southwest T was released in May 2020 under compassionate release due to health concerns and COVID-19 risks in prison.

In October, Big Meech was transferred to a residential reentry program in Miami to serve the remainder of his sentence, which suggests a step toward eventual release in 2028. The brothers’ story and rise and fall of BMF have been the subject of much interest, inspiring the STARZ TV series BMF, executive-produced by 50 Cent.