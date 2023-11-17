NYPD Walks Back Report Of Diddy Criminal Investigation Amid Cassie Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie sued Diddy for rape and alleged abuse in a New York court, but the Hip-Hop mogul isn’t facing a criminal case as of yet.

The NYPD claimed Diddy was not the subject of a secret criminal investigation on the heels of Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against the Hip-Hop mogul. The police department released a statement denying the existence of an active case involving Diddy.

“Yesterday, a member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name ‘Sean Combs,’” the NYPD told TMZ. “There is no such investigation, at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted.”

The NYPD had to clarify the situation after TMZ ran a report about a supposed investigation of Diddy, citing law enforcement sources and a statement from the department’s public information team. The story did not disclose if the investigation was directly related to Cassie’s allegations of rape and sex trafficking.

Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend Diddy in Manhattan federal court on Thursday (November 16). The New York Times first reported her allegations, which included Diddy forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes during their relationship and raping her in 2018.

Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman said his client denied the “offensive and outrageous allegations.” The attorney claimed Cassie was “seeking a payday” by filing a lawsuit filled with “baseless and outrageous lies.”