Odell Beckham Jr. Slams “Ridiculous” Accusations In Explosive Diddy Lawsuit

Odell Beckham Jr. vehemently denied allegations connecting him to an explosive lawsuit involving Sean “Diddy” Combs Monday, labeling the accusations as “ridiculous” and “absolutely” false.

“There is absolutely no truth to those allegations,” Beckham Jr. said in a statement Monday (March 10.) “I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit. I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don’t think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”

Odell Beckham Jr., Diddy, Druski & Others Named In Bombshell Lawsuit

The NFL star’s unequivocal denial comes on the heels of Ashley Parham’s amended lawsuit filed March 7, accusing Beckham Jr., music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, comedian Druski and over a dozen others of involvement in a disturbing sexual assault.

The suit alleges that the incident took place during a 2018 party at a home in Orinda, California, implicating Beckham Jr. in a gang rape scenario.

Combs’ legal team swiftly fired back against Parham’s attorney Ariel Mitchell, calling the $50 million lawsuit “depraved” and “facially implausible.”

The statement from Diddy’s representatives accused Mitchell of exploiting serious allegations for financial gain, asserting her latest legal maneuver “demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.”

Comedian Druski also dismissed the claims as absurd and entirely fabricated.

“This allegation is a fabricated lie,” he said. “I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”