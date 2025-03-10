Druski & Odell Beckham Jr. Accused Of Horrific Acts Involving Diddy In New Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski found himself thrust into controversy, as new court filings dramatically expanded a lawsuit against Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, naming the comedian and NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. as defendants in disturbing sexual assault allegations stemming from an alleged incident in 2018.

In court documents filed in the U.S. District Court in Northern California Friday (March 7), Ashley Parham accused both Beckham Jr. and Druski of raping her during a bizarre encounter.

The lawsuit describes the alleged incident, claiming that Diddy instructed Druski to attack Parham.

“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size,” the filing reads. “Defendant Druski then caught himself from sliding over Plaintiff’s oiled body and off the bed, he then began raping Plaintiff vaginally.”

Parham accuses Diddy of “masturbating while recording” Druski’s assault.

Additionally, controversial singer Jaguar Wright has been dragged into the fray, accused in the lawsuit of attempting to sex traffic Parham following an alleged assault.

The allegations sparked controversy across social media, prompting Druski to issue a swift and unequivocal denial, rejecting Parham’s claims outright:

“This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”