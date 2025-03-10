Diddy Blasts Lawyer Over Druski Baby Oil Lawsuit Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy has challenged an attorney’s controversial claims Druski drenched a woman in baby oil during an assault.

Diddy slammed attorney Ariel Mitchell over a bizarre $50 million lawsuit involving comedian Druski and disturbing allegations of assault with baby oil, branding her claims as “depraved” and “facially implausible.”

The drama erupted after Ashley Parham filed a lawsuit on March 7, alleging serious sexual assault, trafficking and threats at a 2018 party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Parham’s sensational claims implicate not only Diddy but also NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski.

In response to the explosive accusations, Combs’ legal representatives didn’t mince words, calling the new lawsuit another desperate attempt by Mitchell, who previously faced a defamation suit filed by Combs.

A statement from Diddy’s camp blasted Mitchell, claiming her latest complaint “demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.”

The lawsuit’s most graphic and controversial details involve comedian Druski.

Parham, through her attorney Mitchell, describes a scenario where Druski allegedly doused her body in lubricant, then jumped onto her, reportedly “treating it like a slip and slide” before sexually assaulting her.

Druski swiftly and strongly denied the allegations, countering that he had no ties to fame or entertainment at the time of the alleged incident.

Druski’s public statement was unequivocal: “This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.

“My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Parham’s complaint also contains dramatic allegations involving Diddy himself.

She claims the music mogul personally threatened her with a knife, allegedly warning he would give her a “Glasgow smile,” a severe facial injury, due to comments she made about his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s death.

Beckham Jr. is similarly accused of misconduct, and even Combs’ mother is named for allegedly pressuring Parham to stay silent. However, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department previously investigated Parham’s claims.

Spokesman Jimmy Lee confirmed: “We take these cases seriously, and detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations. It was later determined the claims were unfounded.”

Diddy, who has already initiated a separate $50 million defamation lawsuit against Mitchell, Nexstar Media Inc. (owner of NewsNation) and Courtney Burgess for allegedly spreading false accusations about him, remains defiant.

His representatives assert confidently, “Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed.”