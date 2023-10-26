Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The ‘Set It Off’ album creator shares his thoughts on “no-content music.”

There has been a lot of conversation about the state of Hip-Hop culture in 2023. Earlier this month, Juicy J called for an industry meeting to address the declining sales of rap music. Offset has now weighed in on the topic as well.

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden caught up with Offset to discuss his new Set It Off studio LP. The Atlanta-raised entertainer also talked about the transition taking place in Hip-Hop from more established artists to newer artists and the criticism directed at the up-and-comers.

“I’m noticing that the no-content music ain’t catching nobody’s ear. I’m noticing that the numbers are down in our genre specifically because I feel like everything is so the same,” Offset said. “The next new n#### is another n#### that was just here. It’s nothing new being brought to the game.”

He continued, “Not just on the sound side, but just all the way around as creatively too. Most videos be like a Rolls Royce in the background, some chains on, and that s###’s getting boring, fellas. It’s like no real entertainment.”

Offset went on to say that modern-day Pop and Country musicians find commercial success because they present the “full package” as artists. For example, Country singer Morgan Wallen has dominated the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts this year.

Hip-Hop stars Lil Uzi Vert (Pink Tape), Travis Scott (Utopia), Rod Wave (Nostalgia) and Drake (For All the Dogs) made it to the top of the Billboard 200 chart in 2023. However, ten Hip-Hop acts scored No. 1 albums by this time last year.

Offset’s Set It Off opened at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart dated October 28, 2023. He previously had two projects peak at No. 4 – 2017’s Without Warning with 21 Savage & Metro Boomin and 2019’s Father of 4. Set also scored two Number Ones as a member of the Migos rap group.