Juicy J Calls For A Hip-Hop Meeting To Address Rap Sales Declining 40%

The Academy Award-winning rapper wants to discuss the state of the culture.

According to Juicy J, Hip-Hop is struggling commercially. The rap veteran took to social media to share his thoughts on the genre’s apparent diminishing financial returns.

“I know a lot of people don’t want to hear this, but I’m being real. Rap music is down 40%,” said Juicy J in a video posted to the internet. “Check the charts. Check the math. I don’t make the rules.”

The Three 6 Mafia member continued, “What are we, as rappers, producers, composers, going to do about this s###? Because it’s down 40% this year. Check the charts. Do your research. This is a fact.”

Only three rappers have managed to make it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2023. Atlanta-raised rhymer Latto became the first Hip-Hop chart-topper as a guest on “Seven” by BTS singer Jungkook.

Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” and Drake’s “Slime You Out” featuring SZA also made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 over the last ten months. All three singles only combined for five total weeks in the top spot.

The Billboard 200 album chart has seen just as few Number Ones from rap acts this year. Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape, Travis Scott’s Utopia, and Rod Wave’s Nostalgia are the only No. 1s on those weekly rankings so far.

“Let’s have a conversation. What are we gonna do?” asked Juicy J. He also added, “We gotta figure some s### out. We gotta sit down and talk. Let’s have a meeting, let’s meet up somewhere and have a big-ass f###### meeting.”

Juicy J dropped the 18-track Mental Trillness project in March 2023. The Memphis, Tennessee native has spent the last several weeks promoting his new book, Chronicles of the Juice Man: A Memoir.