Offset On Relationship With Quavo: “Don’t Ever Try And Turn Us Against Each Other” 

Offset feels no obligation to show fans how much love he and Quavo have for each other in the wake of Takeoff’s passing.

The pair were rumored to be feuding before Takeoff’s untimely death in November 2022 and were reportedly involved in an altercation at the 2023 Grammy Awards prior to a Takeoff tribute. However, they celebrated Takeoff’s birthday together later that year before joining forces to honor their late third member at the BET Awards.

Offset opened up about the state of their relationship during an appearance on Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other,” he explained. “We went through something. We don’t have to show you smiles on faces … so stop doing that.”

Offset explained there’s no animosity between he and Quavo, and they celebrate each other’s successes.

“We aint on no sucker s### with each other. We both came in this s### together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother,” he continued.

“I still go through s###; I know bro go through s###, “he added. “N##### love each other though at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it.

The “Jealousy” hitmaker concluded, “Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that s###. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”