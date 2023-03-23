Offset Teases Song With Takeoff Appearance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A snippet from the Atlanta native made its way to social media.

Migos member Offset seems prepared to let loose a new full-length body of work. Will his late groupmate, Takeoff, appear on the project?

Entertainment trade outlet Variety reports Offset recently previewed a new unreleased song featuring Takeoff. The nearly one-minute snippet is apparently from Set’s March 20th Instagram Story.

Offset reportedly enlisted Quality Control Music recording artist Icewear Vezzo for the teased track as well. Migos released four studio LPs via Quality Control prior to Takeoff’s passing.

Offset previewing music with Takeoff & Icewear Vezzo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyZUOsH57D — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 21, 2023

Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball died on November 1, 2022. A gunman killed the 28-year-old Georgia native at the Billiards & Bowling venue in Houston, Texas. Fellow Migos rapper Quavo was present at the scene during the shooting.

Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built for Infinity Links collaborative project came out in October 2022 via Quality Control/Motown Records. The Last Rocket, Takeoff’s only solo studio album, hit DSPs in November 2018.

Three months after The Last Rocket dropped, Offset released his debut solo album Father of 4. The project hosts the Grammy-nominated single “Clout” featuring Cardi B. In addition, Set partnered with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for 2017’s Without Warning joint effort.

Last year saw Offset drop the tracks “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo through Motown Records. There have been legal issues playing out between the 31-year-old rhymer and Quality Control Music. QC founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas recently sold the label to Scooter Braun’s HYBE company.