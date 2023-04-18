Offset Teases Sophomore Album Is On The Way

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ATL representative just hit the stage at the Rolling Loud Thailand Festival.

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Hip Hop artist Offset, dropped his debut solo album four years ago. One-third of the chart-topping Migos rap group seems ready to release his sophomore effort.

The Rolling Loud traveling festival made its debut in the Southeast Asian nation of Thailand over the weekend. Offset hit the Rolling Loud Thailand stage on Sunday, July 23.

During his set, Offset performed unreleased music. The Gwinnett County, Georgia native later uploaded a recap video of his show. He captioned the Instagram post, “Rolling Loud Thailand 🔥🔥🔥🔥Album [on the way]!”

There have been a lot of questions about whether Offset would be able to release music as he deals with a legal dispute with Quality Control Music. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-based label accused Cephus of breaching his contract.

According to reports, Offset filed a lawsuit against QC claiming the company wrongly attempted to profit off his solo work. Both sides allegedly negotiated a settlement in January 2021. Set supposedly believes the deal assured him ownership rights to his master recordings and songwriting credits.

In addition to contributing to multiple projects by Migos, Offset let loose his Father of 4 solo album in 2019. Father of 4 hosts tracks such as “Red Room” and “Clout” featuring Cardi B. The Offset-led singles “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo arrived on DSPs in 2022.