Offset Teases Time-Frame For His Sophomore Album’s Release Date

“With this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality.”

It has been four years since Offset released his debut solo album, Father of 4. One-third of the Migos rap group is now preparing to let loose his second full-length body of work.

Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden interviewed Offset about his upcoming studio LP. The 31-year-old recording artist teased that fans can expect the follow-up to Father of 4 within two months.

“Yeah, we’re coming in October but right now we’re just applying pressure,” Offset revealed to Ebro Darden about his next album. “Creatively, content-wise, I’m going to just keep my rollout going.”

He added, “The rollout started from ‘Jealousy,’ so I’m going to just keep the rollout starting from right then. So with this album, I’m definitely going to be showing way more personality, way more of who Offset is, creatively.”

“Jealousy” arrived on July 28. Offset recruited his wife, Hip Hop superstar Cardi B, to be a feature on the Three 6 Mafia-sampling single. That song joined the list of previous collaborations by the married couple that includes “MotorSport” and “Clout.”

In 2022, Offset released the loosie tracks “54321” and “Code” with Moneybagg Yo. There seemed to be some behind-the-scenes drama surrounding those records. The Quality Control Music label reportedly sought to benefit from Set’s solo music despite an apparent agreement that gave the rapper ownership of his own recordings.

However, news broke this week that Offset ended his legal dispute with his longtime label home. The “Ric Flair Drip” rhymer filed to dismiss his lawsuit against Quality Control with prejudice. QC previously backed all four Migos albums and each member’s solo projects.

Offset’s Father of 4 came out on February 22, 2019. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 89,000 first-week units. Set also teamed with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for the 2017 collaborative album Without Warning which also peaked at No 4.