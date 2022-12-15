Offset Unwinds On Jamaica Birthday Trip With Cardi B After Admitting He’s “In A Dark Place” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset and Cardi B jetted off to Jamaica to celebrate the Migos rapper’s 31st birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Offset has struggled to cope with the death of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff after he was killed in Houston last month.

The “Only You” hitmaker revealed he uses his shows to pay homage to the slain rapper with a tribute before every performance. A video recently shared to Instagram shows Offset walking out on stage in front of a photograph of Takeoff on the big screen while The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” plays in the background.

Offset admitted he is “in a dark place” following his cousin’s death and Cardi B revealed she felt “hopeless” to help him out of it.

Nonetheless, Cardi whisked her man off to Jamaica to celebrate his 31st birthday on the islands surrounded by friends and family.

The couple has taken various excursions on the island, exploring the tropical scenery, strolling along the beach, zip lining, and even hopping on a kayak despite Cardi admitting she hates the ocean. Offset puffed on some of Jamaica’s finest in Lobster Dave Seafood Restaurant while guests serenaded him with Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” song.

As footage from the trip shows Offset got into the dancehall spirit during his vacation. In a clip uploaded to social media Offset performed a series of choreographed dances Jamaica-style with a host of locals during a party.

Cardi B shared a heartfelt birthday message to her husband on social media alongside a carousel of images.

“Happy birthday my love,” she penned in the caption. “I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me. I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️”

Offset Celebrates His 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B