Watch: Offset Pays Emotional Tribute To Takeoff To Open Every Show 

Offset shared the special way he recognizes Takeoff ahead of each of his shows in a new video shared on social media Sunday.

Offset has been outspoken about his grief over the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos rapper, Takeoff, after he was killed in Houston last month.

Last week the “Only You” hitmaker admitted that he is “in a dark place,” having previously expressed his “unbearable” pain at losing Takeoff. Despite struggling to cope with his passing, Offset wants to honor Takeoff with a special tribute to introduce his performances.

On Sunday evening (Dec. 12), Offset took to social media to share a clip of the touching tribute. The clip begins with the camera panning across the crowd as concertgoers hold up their camera phones toward the stage.

Michael Jackson, singing The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye,” acapella blares from the speakers while the camera turns its focus to the stage. At its center on the big screen is a black-and-white image of Takeoff.

The audience starts whooping and cheering as Offset makes his way out and immediately turns to face the portrait. He stands directly in front of the screen and looks up with his arms outstretched to Takeoff.

“Before every show,” Offset wrote in the caption alongside the clip. “I love you bra LL🚀” Check out the clip below.

Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston Bowling alley on November 1, after attending a dice game. He was only 28 years old.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been charged with murder in connection with Takeoff’s death. A second man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, also was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, a wine bottle left at the scene helped cops catch Takeoff’s alleged killer.