Omerettà The Great Mocks BBL Enhancements

Watch the “Sorry Not Sorry” performer make fun of cosmetic surgery.

Love them or hate them, Brazilian butt lifts have been a major topic of conversation in Hip Hop culture for years. Rising Atlanta rapper Omerettà The Great recently inserted herself into the BBL discussion.

Several notable female rappers, such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, have gotten cosmetic procedures done on their bodies. Other performers, such as Megan Thee Stallion and Coi Leray, chose to present a more natural look.

It appears Omerettà The Great belongs in the non-surgery camp but has no problem mocking Brazilian butt lifts. Over the weekend, she posted an Instagram video of herself dancing. Omerettà filled her pants to make it look as if she had botched butt augmentation surgery. Her caption read, “New BBL y’all like it.”

Omerettà The Great is not the only celebrity talking about BBLs. Both Cardi B and Angela “Blac Chyna” White have publicly admitted to getting silicon shots removed from their buttocks. White also got facial fillers in her jaw, lips, and cheeks dissolved.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” stated Angela White in an Instagram video uploaded last month.

In December 2022, Cardi B said, “I actually removed my ass shots out of my butt. I removed 95 percent of it. And young girls – not young girls because it’s young and older – whatever you do, don’t get ass shots. I’m really against them.”