Goodie Mob and Ashanti were supposed to headline the Peach Drop in Atlanta, but the Omicron variant has put the brakes on the celebration!

The coronavirus just wants to ruin the whole holiday season, all the way to the end.

According to reports, Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve celebration, the Peach Drop, will not be happening.

According to WRDW, Atlanta’s outgoing mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms canceled the annual event that brings about 60,000 people to the city’s Underground each year.

Those banking on attending this year’s countdown into 2022 would have seen Atlanta’s own Goodie Mob and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ashanti.

The Underground Atlanta posted on their social media the announcement.

“Due to the rising number of Covid cases, the City is canceling the Peach Drop at Underground. While we are saddened to miss this year’s party and musical acts, we are very excited to bring the Peach Drop back next year and better than ever. Stay healthy everyone!”

The city has entered into the “Red Zone” with its current rise of COVID cases. According to the CDC, over the last seven days, 59,116 cases have been diagnosed, and that is a 25% positivity rate.

There are also about 272 new hospital admissions.

Those who travel know that Atlanta has been open and seems to have never shut down. But technically, that would not be true.

The Peach Drop has been canceled three years in a row.

In 2019, the cancelation was not COVID-19 related. The goal was to re-work the celebration to be a more cohesive experience.

In 2020, it was sacked because of the global pandemic. This year was anticipated to be one of the best concerts ever, but the Omicron variant was not playing.