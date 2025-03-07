Suspect Arrested In Murder Of G$ Lil Ronnie & Daughter: Manhunt Continues For Second Killer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

One suspect has been arrested in the tragic killing of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, while the other remains on the run.

One of the two suspects wanted for the brutal murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, R’mani Sibley, is in police custody, authorities in Forest Hill, Texas, confirmed.

FOX 4 reports Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez confirmed 24-year-old Adonis Robinson was arrested Thursday afternoon (March 6), in Livingston, Texas.

Authorities previously identified Robinson alongside 21-year-old Jakobe Russell as suspects in the fatal shooting. Russell is still at large and police have warned he is armed and dangerous.

Local police are urging the public to assist in their capture as the community reels from the tragedy.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Monday (March 3), at Slappy’s Car Wash in Forest Hill, Texas. Cops discovered Lil Ronnie, born Ronnie Sibley, and his daughter dead at the scene. Leaked footage shows the rapper trying to run away while being shot at.

The motive for the deadly shooting is still unknown. Investigators are still examining whether Lil Ronnie’s music or social media presence played a role in the shooting.

“Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Hernandez explained at a press conference earlier this week. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.”

Yella Beezy Denies Knowing Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect

Meanwhile, fellow Texas rapper Yella Beezy denied knowing one of the suspects after an image of him posing with one surfaced online.

“Don’t attach my name in no fucc sh!t period,” Yella Beezy wrote. “I take a million pictures everyday with ppl I don’t know that’s apart of my job. Dumb mfs using a pic With me in a situation like this is the dumbest sh!t in the world…don’t play with my image like dat especially anything to do with kids. Str8 up. R.I.P Chuckie and Baby girl.”

Yella Beezy speaks out after a pic of him, CJ Kasino & Lil Ronnie’s alleged killer surfaced on internet pic.twitter.com/UPqRDVZ2rm — Heart of the streetz 🩶 (@HOTS_twt) March 6, 2025



