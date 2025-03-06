Police ID Two Suspects Accused Of Killing Lil Ronnie & Daughter: “They’re Dangerous, They’re Armed” 3

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Police have identified two fugitives wanted in the murder of rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, warning the public the suspects are armed and dangerous as a manhunt intensifies.

Authorities in Forest Hill, Texas, have identified two suspects in the brutal murder of local rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter, R’Mani Sibley, urging the public to assist in their capture as the community reels from the tragedy.

During a press conference Wednesday (March 5), Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez named the fugitives as Adonis Robinson and Jacobe Russell, both now wanted for capital murder.

“We have Public Enemy Number One, Adonis Robinson, who is also a registered sex offender,” Hernandez said. “Public Enemy Number Two, Jacobe Russell, who’s on the run. They’re scared. They’re cowards. They’re hiding. We ask the public, please, you know where they’re at, let us know.”

The tragic shooting happened on the morning of March 3 at Slappy’s Car Wash on the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive. Police responding to gunfire found Lil Ronnie, born Ronnie Sibley, and his daughter dead at the scene.

“Our officers arrived and began life-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene,” Hernandez said.

While officials have not released a motive, they confirmed the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation alongside multiple agencies, including the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are now intensifying their efforts to track down Robinson and Russell.

“We’re aware of the video that was leaked online,” Hernandez said, referring to footage circulating on social media. “We urge the public to refrain from sharing it. I want to urge the public, just the way you saw that video and you know where they’re at, then please call 911, let us know where they’re at.”

He emphasized the suspects’ threat to public safety.

“They are dangerous, they are armed, and we need you to please call 911 and let our police officers respond and take appropriate action,” he warned.

Despite the high-profile nature of Lil Ronnie’s murder, Hernandez insisted these incidents are not a reflection of widespread danger.

“To the community, I tell you, we are a safe community,” he said.

Investigators are still examining whether Lil Ronnie’s music or social media presence played a role in the shooting.

“Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Hernandez explained. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.”

Both Robinson and Russell face capital murder charges, which carry the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty in Texas.

As the manhunt continues, police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 513-713-2222.