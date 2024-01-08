Oprah Responds To Taraji P. Henson’s Complaints About “The Color Purple” Production

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The billionaire mogul says she supported the cast.

Oprah Winfrey decided to address some recent comments by Taraji P. Henson. The Color Purple producer reacted to the controversy on the 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

“I heard I was trending yesterday because people are saying that I was not supporting Taraji,” Oprah Winfrey told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier at the event.

She continued, “Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film, championing not only the behind-the-scenes production but also everything that everybody needed.”

“I Can’t Drive Myself To Set,” Says Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson stars as Shug Avery in the Blitz Bazawule-directed 2023 remake of The Color Purple. The veteran actress recently talked about some of the issues she and her castmates had to deal with during the movie’s filming.

“They gave us rental cars, and I was like, ‘I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.’ This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car?” Henson stated during an interview.

The Washington, DC native also said, “So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for.”

Oprah Claims There Are No Issues Between Her & Taraji

In addition, Taraji P. Henson sparked discussions about the treatment of Black actresses. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated performer called out the Hollywood system for supposedly underpaying African-American women.

“Whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there’s was a problem with the cars or there a problem with the food I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right,” Oprah insisted in her ET interview. “I believe that [Taraji P. Henson] would even vouch for that and say that it’s true.”

Winfrey went on to state, “There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I.” The Color Purple scored two Golden Globe nominations for Fantasia Barrino (Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) and Danielle Brooks (Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture). Neither woman won their respective category.