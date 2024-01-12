Ozzy Osbourne Heaps Praise On T-Pain: “Best ‘War Pigs’ Cover Ever” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

T-Pain was awestruck after Ozzy Osbourne heaped praise on his “War Pigs” cover, calling it the best rendition he’s ever heard.

T-Pain surprised a few fans with his cover of Black Sabbath’s classic hit “War Pigs,” including “The Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne, himself.

The song features on T-Pain’s latest album On Top of the Covers. The project dropped last March but the rapper and singer shared a live version of the album recorded at West Hollywood’s The Sun Rose. The heavy metal legend has only just caught wind of the project and he loves it.

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to heap praise on T-Pain’s rendition of his song.

He shared a clip of T-Pain performing the track on X while showing love. “This is the best cover of ‘War Pigs’ ever,” he shared. “Why didn’t you guys call me?”

T-Pain replied, “You’re always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself.”

On Thursday (January 11) an awestruck T-Pain shared a follow-up post

“First thing I said was “wow”,” he revealed. “This is an honor and the greatest form of validation. Thank you brother @OzzyOsbourne.”

The 22-track On Top of the Covers (Live From Sun Rose) and includes renditions of Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life,” Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Chris Stapelton’s “Tennessee Whiskey” and many more.

T-Pain revealed he wanted to record the album for some time and called it a “gift” for his fans.

“For all the people who wanted an album of me singing live, this is my holiday gift to you,” he wrote in December. “For the Tiny Desk & Masked Singer fans & everyone in between, you ain’t heard nothing yet Thank you all for supporting me through this wild journey.”