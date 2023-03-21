Paper Route Empire Releases Posthumous Video For Young Dolph’s “Love For The Streets”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New visuals arrive featuring footage of the late Memphis rap legend.

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. (professionally known as Young Dolph) passed away on November 17, 2021, from a fatal gunshot.

Prior to his passing, Young Dolph recorded numerous songs which eventually became tracks on the 2022 album Paper Route Frank. The posthumous project came out via the Memphis native’s Paper Route Empire label.

This week saw Paper Route Empire release the official music video for the Paper Route Frank single “Love For The Streets.” The 4-minute visuals include footage of Young Dolph.

Paper Route Frank features Key Glock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, and more. The album is part of a Young Dolph studio LP discography that also includes projects such as 2016’s King of Memphis, 2018’s Role Model, and 2020’s Rich Slave.

Mixtapes like Paper Route Campaign and Gelato dropped between 2008 and 2017. Additionally, Young Dolph joined forces with his relative, Key Glock, for 2019’s Dum and Dummer and 2021’s Dum and Dummer 2.

Key Glock let loose Glockoma 2 on February 24. The Paper Route Empire signee plays Dolph’s “100 Shots” every night on his “Sirius XM Hip Hop Nation Presents The Glockoma Tour” as a tribute to his mentor/cousin.

In celebration of Young Dolph’s life and legacy, Paper Route Empire and the Trap Music Museum presents Dolphland. The pop-up museum has already visited New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Dolphland will also make stops in Atlanta and Memphis in the coming weeks.