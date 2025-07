Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Claressa Shields defended her undisputed heavyweight title in Detroit with Papoose by her side and left the ring still undefeated.

Claressa Shields walked into Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (July 26) flanked by Rick Ross and Papoose, then walked out with her undisputed women’s heavyweight crown still intact after a dominant showing against Lani Daniels in Detroit.

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-division world champion, controlled nearly every second of the bout, earning a unanimous decision with scorecards reading 100-90, 99-91 and 99-91.

“I thought she wanted to fight, but she didn’t fight until the last three rounds, and even then I was still beating her,” Shields said after the win.

The sold-out crowd of over 15,000 roared as the Flint native showcased her range, switching between body shots, inside work and long-range jabs that kept Daniels hesitant through most of the fight.

“I knew that she would be tough and I knew I would have to break her,” Shields said.

Claressa Shields Debuts “Papoose” Tattoo

Claressa shields with the new Papoose Tattoo đŸ‘€đŸ‘€đŸ‘€đŸ˜đŸ”„ #boxing who do you guys have tonight? pic.twitter.com/WaxQST04Xr — Steven Harris #93 (@FAMOGANG365) July 26, 2025

Shields made headlines before the first bell by revealing a tattoo of Papoose’s name inked beneath her chest at the weigh-in. The rapper then joined her for the ring walk, along with Rick Ross, adding a Hip-Hop flair to the spectacle.

With the win, Shields improved her professional record to 17-0 with three knockouts and retained all five of her heavyweight titles — WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring.

The victory marked another milestone in Shields’s already historic career, which includes undisputed championships at middleweight, light middleweight and now heavyweight.

Boxer Shakur Stevenson praised Shields on social media after the fight, writing on X, “U can hate greatness but u can’t deny it CLARESSA IS THE BEST WOMAN TO EVER LACE UP A PAIR OF GLOVES, I’m so proud of u T Rex.”

He added, “Imagine being so great u loss one time in your entire life, And avenged it on the biggest stage.. I never seen nothing like this in my life, If nobody gone speak on it I will she won 2 olympic gold medals also was Undisputed in 2 weight classes, The 1’s who hate should do they hw cause what she doing seems impossible but she make it look easy @claressashields. People call it Ego I see confidence on the highest level Crown her.”