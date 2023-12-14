Pardi Doubles Down After Megan Thee Stallion Responds: “People Throwing Rocks And Hiding They Hand” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pardison Fontaine says he has no problem taking accountability despite the backlash over his Megan Thee Stallion comments.

Pardison Fontaine is responding to the backlash after Megan Thee Stallion questioned why Pardi was bashing her in interviews.

After dropping Megan diss, “THEE PERSON,” Pardi addressed their relationship breakdown. He also spoke on infidelity accusations during an interview on Wednesday (December 13).

Pardi claimed the song was a “necessary response” to “give some context to the things” being said about him. He also spoke on Megan’s allegation that she walked in on an ex “getting head” in her bed in her song “Cobra,” stating, “It’s a loose interpretation of events.”

However, Megan Thee Stallion hit back at Pardi during an Instagram Live just hours later. She questioned “why the f### is you responding to me?” if the events described in “Cobra” are untrue.

After receiving backlash, Pardi also went live on IG, doubling down on his decision to talk about Megan Thee Stallion.

He claimed he was only responding to the questions put to him and that he’s never spoken ill about anybody. Pardi also insisted, “I have no problem taking accountability,” but added, “I just don’t appreciate people throwing rocks and hiding their hand.”

Pardi continued, “Everything I needed to talk about, I talked about on the song,” adding, “when you paint things in ways that they didn’t happen, you got to clear it up.”

He also said although “I didn’t start this,” he’s been painted as the “bad guy” in the situation. “This is not no clout thing,” he said, adding that “this song is not on my album.