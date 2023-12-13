Megan Thee Stallion Goes Off On Pardi & Tory Lanez For Dragging Her Name Through Mud

Megan Thee Stallion questioned her ex-boyfriend’s desire to talk bad about her and reacted to people claiming Tory Lanez did not shoot her.

Megan Thee Stallion pleaded for peace in her life as she continued to deal with drama on Wednesday (December 13). The multi-platinum-selling rapper vented about her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, Tory Lanez and more on Instagram Live.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her, I didn’t do that,’ well, why the f### is you responding to me?” Megan Thee Stallion said regarding her ex. “Do you know how many n###s y’all claim I done f###ed with? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit? Was it you getting your dick sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you say it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me? What the f### is going on? Why are you talking to me? If you say I wasn’t talking to you, I wasn’t talking to you. You just wanted to f###ing find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic.”

Megan rapped about catching her man cheating on her on the new single “Cobra,” which dropped in November. But she told fans she had nothing bad to say about Pardi on Instagram Live.

Later in the livestream, Megan turned her attention to Tory Lanez and his defenders in his infamous shooting case. She refuted claims suggesting her former friend Kelsey Harris was the real shooter. Megan urged people to find more reliable information about the case instead of relying on random social media accounts and bloggers.

“Y’all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me,” Megan said. “Kelsey did not motherf###ing shoot me. And I really wonder why she—her main problem with me was, ‘You won’t tell people I didn’t shoot you!” I was like, ‘Kelsey, I don’t want to talk about this on social media at all.’ But now you won’t even get online and defend yourself. So, that really just proves my point: either you took some money or your life is in danger.”

She added, “I know who shot me. I said who shot me. And that’s why the f### you in jail. Y’all motherf###ers are dragging it online like it’s some new evidence. There is no new evidence.”

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He’s appealing his conviction.