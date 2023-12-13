Pardison Fontaine Details Why Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track “Needed To Happen”

The song arrived in November and found the producer/songwriter accusing Hot Girl Meg of having liposuction and much more.

Pardison Fontaine has been more visible in the wake of his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. On Wednesday (December 13), the songwriter/producer sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he was bombarded with questions about their failed relationship. He was also asked about the diss track he put out last month, “THEE PERSON,” in which he addresses the split.

“I just felt like I wanted to give some context to the things that have put out about myself,” he explained. “I feel like that was necessary.” He was pressed further about Megan’s allegation that she walked in on him “getting head” in her bed. He replied, “I do know the truth, and I know what was discussed between us. It’s a loose interpretation of events.

“This is why I was like this is absolutely not the case, and that’s why I felt like a record like ‘THEE PERSON’ needed to happen. That one line made people not want to interview me. ‘He’s this, he’s that.’ […] I’ve never been a bad person, never been painted any type of way in the media at all. One, that hurt me personally and two, it tarnished my image.”

As the conversation continued, Charlamagne Tha God wanted to know if he was curious about who Megan Thee Stallion had been with in the past, particularly Tory Lanez. During the whole shooting debacle, Megan denied she had been intimate with him, but it came out in court that she actually had. Fontaine said who she was with in the past wasn’t really the issue but added, “Something to be judged is honesty in a relationship. If I ask a specific question and you choose to tell me the opposite of the truth then it becomes a lie, that I have a problem with.”

Fontaine then plugged his new single “Sex Tape,” which Charlamagne said only brought up more questions. As he tried to explain what the title meant, he was asked if he had a problem taking accountability for his role in the split.

“I have no problem taking accountability,” he said. “First off, in most situations, I normally just blame myself […] That’s just my natural thought process, like what did I do to make them feel that way? I am a person that is always trying to avoid a conflict […] I don’t mind taking accountability.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine dated for roughly two years before their acrimonious split earlier this year. Watch the full interview above, with the relationship segment beginning around the 14-minute mark, and find “THEE PERSON” below.